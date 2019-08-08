Victorville Mother Arrested After 2-Month-Old Hospitalized With Numerous Injuries: Officials

A Victorville woman was arrested Thursday after her infant son landed in a neonatal intensive care unit with injuries consistent with abuse, deputies said.

Lashaundre Doss, 33, was taken into custody a day after the 2-month-old baby was taken to the Loma Linda University Medical Center, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The child was originally hospitalized for a burn to his right elbow, but forensic pediatricians who examined him found numerous other injuries, many of them in different stages of healing, according to investigators.

All of the injuries were consistent with child abuse, officials said.

The boy remained hospitalized in the NICU Thursday evening.

Doss was booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and was being held on $100,000 bail, authorities said.