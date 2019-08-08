Win tickets to KTLA’s Beat the Heat event at Raging Waters!

Beat the Heat with KTLA 5 and Raging Waters Los Angeles, as we help you cool off this summer. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets for KTLA’s Beat the Heat event on Saturday, August 17th at Raging Waters. Look for the code word, then enter below for your chance to win!

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Click or tap here.

KTLA-TV

PRESENTS

“BEAT THE HEAT AT RAGING WATERS 2019”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 5:00:01 a.m. PT on August 8, 2019 and ends at 12:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 14, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. There are 5 different rounds during the Sweepstakes Period. All Rounds begin at the start of the time period indicated below to watch for the code word on the dates listed below. The entry deadline for all Rounds is 1:00 p.m. on the day the code word was displayed. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period, or received after the deadlines during the Sweepstakes Period listed above, will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

Watch for one code word in each of the Rounds on KTLA-TV Channel 5 during the programs listed below (excluding commercials) (the “Show”) on the dates and times listed below, in each round of this sweepstakes as listed below:

For this round… …watch any of

these shows… …on this date… …at these times Round 1 KTLA 5 Morning

News at 5 August 8, 2019 5:00 a.m. – 5:59 a.m. KTLA 5 News at 11AM August 8, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m. Round 2 KTLA 5 Morning

News at 6 August 9, 2019 6:00 a.m. – 6:59 a.m. KTLA 5 News at 11AM August 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m. Round 3 KTLA 5 Morning

News at 7 August 12, 2019 7:00 a.m. – 7:59 a.m. KTLA 5 News at 11AM August 12, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m. Round 4 KTLA 5 Morning

News August 13, 2019 8:00 a.m. – 8:59 a.m. KTLA 5 News at 11AM August 13, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m. Round 5 KTLA 5 Morning

News at 9 August 14, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 9:59 a.m. KTLA 5 News at 11AM August 14, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m.

The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast of the shows listed above (excluding commercials).

After the code word is announced, to to http://www.ktla.com/heat, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the code word, your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person and per email address. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the counties listed below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are 18 years of age or older as of their date of entry, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsor and its parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

Within 2 days of the end of each Round, all eligible entries in a given Round will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool, 5 Winners will be selected at random.

Each Winner will receive four single-day admission tickets to Raging Waters Los Angeles, 111 Raging Waters Dr., San Dimas, CA, 91773 (“Raging Waters”)

The Approximate Retail Value of each Winner’s Prize is $184.00.

There will be a potential total of 25 Winners in this Sweepstakes. The odds of winning depend on the total number entries received in each Round. If a selected Winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor.

Applicable terms and conditions as set forth herein and Raging Waters Terms and Conditions shall apply. Any damaged, lost or stolen tickets will not be replaced. A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the winner and winner’s guests, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel. Theme park attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice. All expenses not expressly stated herein, including but not limited to taxes, transportation to/from the Premises, parking, souvenirs, resort taxes and fees, gratuities, and incidental expenses, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Admission to the theme parks and availability of theme park parking are subject to capacity and other closures. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. The winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. The winner is advised to seek independent counsel regarding the tax implications of his/her prize winnings.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the text-messaging and/or Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code words onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code words on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but are not required) to do one of the following:

Extend the Sweepstakes Period so that the code words not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day

Display the code words during another KTLA-TV news broadcast

Display the code words online at https://ktla.com/heat

Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/heat to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Raging Waters, and their parents , subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any prize related activity and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor, Raging Waters and their affiliates and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not responsible for changes made to the Prizes being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of the Prize events, and is under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. The released parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Under no circumstances shall the Released Parties be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of any Released Party to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by any Released Party in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Prize Provider shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Los Angeles County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to ” BEAT THE HEAT AT RAGING WATERS 2019″, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by September 30, 2019. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.