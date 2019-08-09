DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

2 People Found Dead Inside Long Beach Apartment

Posted 4:21 AM, August 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:23AM, August 9, 2019

A double homicide investigation is underway Friday morning after two bodies were found inside a Long Beach apartment.

Police were called to the building in the 1300 block of East Appleton Street just before 3 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Megan Zabel said.

Arriving officers found two people dead inside one of the units.

It appears the bodies may have been in the apartment for a while.

Neighbor Bryan Padilla-Hunter said he noticed a smell coming from the apartment before the bodies were discovered.

“The smell actually pretty much just took over the entire neighborhood,” Bryan Padilla-Hunter said.

Authorities have not identified the people or any possible cause of death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.