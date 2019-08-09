2 People Found Dead Inside Long Beach Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A double homicide investigation is underway Friday morning after two bodies were found inside a Long Beach apartment.

Police were called to the building in the 1300 block of East Appleton Street just before 3 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Megan Zabel said.

Arriving officers found two people dead inside one of the units.

It appears the bodies may have been in the apartment for a while.

Neighbor Bryan Padilla-Hunter said he noticed a smell coming from the apartment before the bodies were discovered.

“The smell actually pretty much just took over the entire neighborhood,” Bryan Padilla-Hunter said.

Authorities have not identified the people or any possible cause of death.