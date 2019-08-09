× Firefighters Douse Brush Fire Along the 210 Freeway in Sylmar

A brush fire broke out and quickly scorched about 3 acres of brush alongside the 210 Freeway in Sylmar on Friday afternoon before being controlled by firefighters, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 3:40 p.m. along the north side of the freeway, near Yarnell Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The flames were burning through “light to medium brush,” but were making their way into heavy timber, she said. A full brush response was called in.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down the No. 3 lane of the westbound 210 Freeway at Roxford Street, as well as the Roxford Street offramp, as firefighters continued their work.

Firefighters managed to stop all forward progress of the fire before 5 p.m., “with hand lines completely surrounding the perimeter,” Stewart said.

No injuries or structure damage were reported.

BRUSH FIRE 8/9/19 COPT15 Firehawk helicopter makes a water drop to support fly crew firefighters on the ground. Assisting @LAFD with a wildfire adjacent to the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, CA. With @LACoFD @Angeles_NF @CHPsouthern pic.twitter.com/MofoJvsLve — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) August 9, 2019

SIGALERT IN SYLMAR. WB I-210 AT ROXFORD ST., #3 LANE AND OFF-RAMP BLOCKED FOR 2 HOURS DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 9, 2019