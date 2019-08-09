× Canyon Country Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Shooting His Dog to Death

A Canyon Country man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly shooting his German shepherd to death last month, officials announced Friday.

Christopher Ray Nard, 57, was charged with one felony count each of cruelty to an animal with a personal use of a gun and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Nard allegedly shot his 9-year-old dog, Shiloh, with a rifle on July 9. No further details about the shooting have been released.

He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Friday and is scheduled to return on Sept. 23.

Nard faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.