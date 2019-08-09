Equinox Gym Protest Planned in West Hollywood Over Owner’s Fundraising for Trump

When news broke this week that the billionaire who owns the parent company of luxury gym Equinox and fitness company SoulCycle would be hosting a fundraiser for President Trump, the fitness community — and more specifically, the LGBTQ community — did not take to it kindly.

Calls for boycotts and gym membership cancellations spread online, and by Wednesday afternoon two West Hollywood residents had organized a protest at the gym’s Sunset Boulevard location for 4 p.m. Friday, the day of the fundraiser in New York.

Stephen Ross, founder and chairman of the Related Cos., parent company of Equinox and SoulCycle, is hosting the event to benefit Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee. Ross, a real estate developer, also owns the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Ross and and his wife, jewelry designer Kara Ross, are holding a luncheon at their home in Southampton, N.Y., at which Trump is scheduled to appear; tickets are up to $250,000, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the event.

34.090009 -118.361744