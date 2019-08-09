× Firefighters Working to Rescue Horse Trapped in Sunland Hillside

Firefighters were working Friday to rescue a horse that got stuck in a hillside in the Sunland area of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The horse didn’t appear to be injured but it was having trouble getting back up after getting stuck on private property near the 11300 block of North Oro Vista Avenue shortly before 7 a.m., officials said.

After two unsuccessful attempts to get the approximately 800-900 pound horse back up, the department said the horse would have to be hoisted up with a helicopter.

A veterinarian was called to the scene to assess the horse, but its owner told firefighters that they don’t believe it’s hurt.

Video showed firefighters crowding around the brown horse as it lay on its side in the patchy hillside. At one point, the responders were seen attempting to pull the horse up as it struggled and then collapsed.

One of the animal’s hind legs appeared lodged in the dirt.

No further details were available.

