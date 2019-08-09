Giant Stuffed Pig Abandoned at Camarillo Metrolink Station Was Girl’s County Fair Prize

A giant stuffed pig found at a Southern California train station is a carnival prize that was apparently too much to handle.

The porker filled a sheriff’s pickup when deputies removed it from the Metrolink station in Camarillo on Tuesday.

Someone abandoned their therapy pet at the @Metrolink station in Camarillo last night. Well, a pigture is worth 1,000 oinks. Petunia has been relocated to @camarillovcso #HugaPig #AdoptDontShop #sheriffvc pic.twitter.com/9e8VBYLtLU — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) August 6, 2019

The Ventura County Star went in search of its origins and ended up at the county fair.

The trail led to a BB shooting gallery where fairgoers win a prize if they obliterate a star on a paper target.

Booth worker Jonathan “JC” Costa remembered the girl who succeeded. She first claimed a giant stuffed dragon but discovered it had a hole and traded it in for the pig.

The girl apparently rode the train to Camarillo and got into a rideshare, abandoning the pig because it wouldn’t fit.