Hands-on with Samsung’s New Galaxy Note 10 Models

Samsung unveils two new Galaxy Note 10 Models and spoiler alert: neither has a headphone jack.

With the launch of the Galaxy Fold still on the back burner, Samsung is shifting its attention to more of a sure thing.

The company unveiled two new models of their popular Galaxy Note series - three if you count a 5G compatible model.

The Note 10 has a 6.3-inch screen while the Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch screen. Samsung has pushed the screens all the way to the edges so the phones don't feel bigger than last year's model.

The devices start at $950 and are in stores August 23. Samsung is doing some fantastic pre-order trade-in deals so be sure to check them out.

One thing to know - if you still want to put a memory card in your phone you’ll have to go with the big screen model because the smaller Note doesn’t have a micro SD card slot.

