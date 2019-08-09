Hemet Teen Arrested For School Threat on Social Media

A 16-year-old Hemet boy was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made a threat to shoot up a school on social media.

Around 7 p.m. the FBI alerted Hemet police to the threat, which included a video of a young man with what appeared to be a gun, warning people not to come to school, police said.

Hemet police school resource detectives were called in to investigate and ensure the school was safe from any threats.

Investigators traced the threat to a 16-year-old male student at Tahquitz High School. The weapon in the video was determined to be a pellet gun.

The student was arrested around 10 p.m. at his Hemet home and booked at the Riverside County Juvenile Hall on felony criminal threat charges.