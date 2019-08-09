Home Made with Kirk Hawkins: Unspouse My House With Orlando Soria

Orlando Soria is an interior designer, writer and visual artist who lives in Los Angeles. A graduate of Cornell University, Orlando has been a staple of the design industry for years. As part of Orlando’s new HGTV series, Unspouse My House, the self-proclaimed “breakup artist” works with newly single clients to completely overhaul their homes and heal their lonely hearts.

