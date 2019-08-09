In Move Aimed at California, Trump Admin Denies Warning Labels for Cancer-Linked Weed Killer

Suspect in O.C. Stabbing Rampage That Left 4 Dead Faces Murder Charges: DA
Posted 12:35 PM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, August 9, 2019
An employee adjusts Roundup products on a shelf at a store in San Rafael on July, 9, 2018. (Credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

The Trump administration has instructed companies not to warn customers about products that contain glyphosate, a move aimed at California as it fights one of the world’s largest agriculture companies about the potentially cancer-causing chemical.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will no longer approve labels warning glyphosate is known to cause cancer. The chemical is marketed as a weed killer by Monsanto under the brand Roundup.

California requires warning labels on glyphosate products because the International Agency for Research on Cancer has said it is “probably carcinogenic.”

The EPA disagrees, saying its own research shows the chemical poses no risks to public health.

Monsanto has sued to block California’s warning label requirements. A federal judge blocked California from enforcing the labels while the lawsuit continues.

