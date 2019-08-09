Kanye West’s Building Domes to House Homeless in Calabasas, But the Plan Has Hit a Snag

Kanye West attends the a Versace fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in Manhattan on Dec. 2, 2018. (Credit: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Kanye West’s vaunted creativity has come up against Los Angeles County’s well-known red tape: He’s reportedly been cited for skipping the permit process in building his “Star Wars”-inspired huts for the homeless.

The simple, domed structures — evocative of the desert aesthetic of Tatooine in the film franchise — came to public attention in early July when they were mentioned in a Forbes story about West. The rapper-entrepreneur and his team had been working on the prefabricated prototypes for a year, the magazine said, with an eye on solutions for L.A.’s affordable-housing crisis.

But the team apparently didn’t include a neighbor (or neighbors) who, according to TMZ, complained to the county about nighttime construction on West’s 300-acre Calabasas property in mid-July. Turns out there were two site visits by inspectors in July, Curbed LA reported.

The first inspector deemed the structures to be temporary, but the second noticed concrete pads under the buildings and declared them permanent.

