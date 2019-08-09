L.A. Social Media Influencer Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Sex With Underage Girl, Assaulting 2 Teens

A Los Angeles social media influencer pleaded not guilty to having sex with an underage girl and assaulting her and another teenager in separate incidents over the past year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Raymundo Diaz, 33, was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, one count each of oral copulation of a person under the age of 18, sodomy of a person under 18, injuring a cohabitant and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, according to the DA’s office news release.

He also faces three misdemeanor counts of battery on a girlfriend.

Diaz, who has 3.1 million Instagram followers, met a 16-year-old girl in 2018 and the two began making social media videos together, according to the news release.

He then engaged in sexual activity with the underage girl, and physically assaulted her on at least three separate occasions, the DA’s office said.

Diaz also attacked a 19-year-old woman who lived with him, and tried to stop her from calling police, authorities said.

If convicted as charged, Diaz faces up to 10 years and four months in state prison.

The influencer was taken into custody by San Diego police in connection with a Los Angeles Police Department sexual assault investigation back in July.

BuzzFeed News reported at the time that the investigation was launched after a “disturbing clip” surfaced online on 17-year-old actress and model Angelica Salek’s Instagram account.

The now-deleted video allegedly showed Diaz striking the teen girl, who he was dating at the time.

In an interview with YouTuber Keemstar, Salek described being abused physically and emotionally while dating Diaz for about a year. Salek also alleged Diaz made her hide in his bed’s box spring when police came to his residence looking for her on July 3.

Diaz is scheduled to return to a Los Angeles court later Friday for a bail review hearing. His current bail was set at $500,000.

The case is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.