Man Suspected of Killing 4, Injuring 2 in O.C. Stabbing Rampage Is Due in Court

A man suspected of stabbing four people to death and wounding two others in a robbery rampage across Orange County on Wednesday is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Multiple charges against Zachary Castaneda are expected to be filed by the Orange County District Attorney's Office ahead of the 33-year-old’s afternoon arraignment.

Zachary Castaneda, 33, of Garden Grove is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 pm in CJ 1 Castaneda will be charged today in connection with an violent hours-long stabbing and robbery spree that left four people dead and two others seriously wounded in Garden Grove and Santa Ana. pic.twitter.com/26S4xCJHVQ — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) August 9, 2019

Castaneda’s violent attacks have been described as “pure hate” and “full of anger” by law enforcement.

Pascual Rioja Lorenzo, Robert Parker and Helmuth Hauprich were identified by officials on Thursday as three of the four people slain in Wednesday’s violent attacks.

Lorenzo, 39, was fatally stabbed during a robbery at a Subway restaurant in Santa Ana. Parker, 58, was working as a guard at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana when he was disarmed and killed. Hauprich, 62, was stabbed to death – along with a still unidentified 63-year-old man -- in a Garden Grove apartment.

“I’ve worked here in Garden Grove for 30 years," police Lt. Carl Whitney said. "This is the first time I’ve ever seen something like this where we’ve had a suspect kill four people in one day and attack other people that are just innocent victims. It’s pure evil when this happens. ... It's one of these things you see one time in a career.”

Investigators said Castaneda lived at a Garden Grove residence adjacent to the victims’ apartment.

Those wounded were described as a 54-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

The motive for the rampage is still unclear, but investigators say Castaneda is a documented gang member with a lengthy criminal past.

Garden Grove Chief of Police Tom DaRé said Castaneda was on the streets because he was given an early release from prison.

“California law enforcement agencies have been crippled by Assembly Bill 109 and offenders are not being held accountable. Our community becomes vulnerable when these criminals are related back into society and are able to commit further acts of violence,” DaRé said.

Castaneda is being held on $1.1 million bail.