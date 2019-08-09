Police Release Photo, ID of Man Who Allegedly Tried to Kidnap Teenage Girl in Riverside

Police on Friday released a photo and the name of a man who is being sought in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Riverside earlier this week.

The suspect was identified as Henry “Oscar” Mazariegos-Gonzalez, 29, of Riverside, and authorities believe he may have fled to Mexico to avoid capture.

The attempted kidnapping was reported between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Rutland Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her from a parked vehicle, grabbed her and tried to force her into his truck, Riverside police said. The man stuck the victim with a metal object, but she was able to fight him off and run away.

Police had previously released a description of the man along with a sketch.

He was seen driving away in a 2010 to 2013 white Toyota Tundra 4-door pickup with dark tinted windows, with unknown license plates.

The suspect vehicle was found less than 24 hours after the attempted kidnapping was reported. It has been processed for potential evidence, and detectives determined the owner was not the suspect nor were they involved in the kidnapping attempt, police said. The suspect apparently had borrowed the truck from the owner and used it during the attack.

Anyone with information about Mazariegos-Gonzalez or his whereabouts can call Detective Christi Arnold at 951-353-7945 or carnold@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brandi Merrill at 951-353-7120 or bmerrill@riversideca.gov.

