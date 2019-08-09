DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

San Jose Man Whose Adoptive Parents Sexually Abused Him Awarded $28 Million in Civil Suit

Posted 12:14 PM, August 9, 2019

A San Jose man who sued his adoptive parents after they sexually abused him for years has been awarded $28 million.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Friday a judge awarded 27-year-old Denis Flynn the sum in a civil suit against his adopted parents, Ralph and Carolyn Flynn, of Los Gatos.

Flynn was 9 when he was adopted from an orphanage in Russia. Soon after, his father began molesting him, at times on a daily basis. Later, his mother molested him, too.

Denis Flynn reported the abuse when he was 19 and a criminal investigation was opened.

In 2017, Ralph Flynn was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Carolyn Flynn received a 12-year sentence.

Flynn says he wants to use some of the money to start a physical and mental-healing business.

