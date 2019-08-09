Shooting Inside High Rise Building Causes Chaotic Scene in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for gunman who opened fire inside a high rise apartment building in downtown L.A. on Friday.

One man was wounded and the gunfire caused a chaotic scene in the busy area around 4 p.m.

Police are investigating the scene, speaking to possible witnesses, and reviewing surveillance footage at the building near 6th and Spring streets.

Sgt. Gordon Helper with LAPD said the victim was lying on a couch in the lobby area when he sustained a gunshot wound.

Corey McZeil was on the street when the shooting occurred, and said it caused other people to start running.

The 20-story building was evacuated as police swarmed the building looking for the shooter.

Police have not released details on what may have led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.