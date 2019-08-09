BREAKING: Alleged Gunman in El Paso Shooting Confessed to Targeting Mexicans: Police
Survivors of O.C. Stabbing Attack Feel Terrorized, Lucky to Be Alive

Police investigators work at the Casa De Portola apartment complex in Garden Grove where the first two victims in a stabbing rampage were attacked on Aug. 7, 2019. (Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

For two hours on Wednesday, authorities say a man terrorized neighborhoods in Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

Zachary Castaneda, 33, is accused of killing four people and wounding two others in a seemingly random stabbing attack at multiple locations.

Those who say they encountered the suspect and survived now feel shaken but lucky.

Bakery owner Dona Beltran was outside her shop, charging her phone in her parked car, when a Mercedes pulled up a little after 4 p.m.. A man got out and walked into the store.

