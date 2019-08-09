× Survivors of O.C. Stabbing Attack Feel Terrorized, Lucky to Be Alive

For two hours on Wednesday, authorities say a man terrorized neighborhoods in Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

Zachary Castaneda, 33, is accused of killing four people and wounding two others in a seemingly random stabbing attack at multiple locations.

Those who say they encountered the suspect and survived now feel shaken but lucky.

Bakery owner Dona Beltran was outside her shop, charging her phone in her parked car, when a Mercedes pulled up a little after 4 p.m.. A man got out and walked into the store.

