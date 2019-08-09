× Suspects in Woodland Hills Home-Invasion Robbery Arrested on the 405 Freeway in Culver City

Police arrested seven people after stopping a car on the 405 Freeway in Culver City on Friday in connection with a home-invasion robbery targeting a woman at home with three children in Woodland Hills a little over an hour earlier, officials said.

The robbery took place shortly after 2 p.m. at a home in the 23300 block of Ladrillo Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

Three intruders forced their way into the home and demanded valuables, he said. At least one of the robbers carried a gun.

After the robbers fled the victims’ home, police were able to use a cell phone stolen during the crime to track their position, officials said.

Police stopped a car on the 405 Freeway in Culver City a little over an hour later, officials said. A group of people were detained, though it was not clear how many were suspected of taking part in the robbery.

No injuries were reported, Lopez said. No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.