Wealthy Bay Area Suburb Agrees to Desegregate School State Found Was Created for Low-Income, Minority Children

Posted 2:09 PM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, August 9, 2019
The Sausalito Marin City School District, located inside the Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, in Sausalito, Calif., is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

A school district in one of California’s wealthiest counties has agreed to desegregate a flailing school that state officials found was intentionally created for low-income minority children.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday that the Sausalito Marin City School District outside San Francisco must develop a plan, scholarship program and counseling for students of Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy.

He said the K-8 school was created in 2013 for students who live in Marin City, which has a high African American population. Becerra said the school was starved of resources to benefit a charter school with more white students.

Sausalito is a wealthy, predominantly white suburb on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Becerra calls it the first comprehensive effort to desegregate a California school in five decades.

