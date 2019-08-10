Armed Man Killed in Police Shooting in Beaumont: Sheriff’s Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed man died in a police shooting in Beaumont, Riverside County officials said Saturday.

Beaumont police responded to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call from a distressed individual, Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez told KTLA.

At least one police officer opened fire at an armed man at the scene, Vasquez said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear who called 911 or what weapon the man had, the deputy said.

Authorities provided no further information about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.