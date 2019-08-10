Bear Bites 13-Year-Old Boy’s Face While He Slept at Utah Campground

Utah wildlife officials are searching for a bear that bit a sleeping 13-year-old on the face at a campground in the Moab area.

The incident happened Friday along the Colorado River in the Dewey Bridge campground, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a Facebook post.

“The young man was injured on his right cheek and his right ear and was transported to a hospital for treatment. We are currently working with USDA-Wildlife Services and using dogs and traps in an effort to capture the bear,” it said.

The boy was treated and released from the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

He told officials the bear was about his size, which would make it a smaller bear, CNN affiliate KUTV.

Officials found the bear’s tracks in the sand along the river. Because it attacked a human, it will be euthanized when it is located, officials said. The campground has been closed, and warning signs will be posted in the area.

While bears often attack out of surprise or defensiveness, they can also target humans out of predation, according to the National Parks Service. Unlike surprised or defensive bears, stalking bears are ready to attack at anytime, so the best option is to seek shelter or be prepared to fight with everything you have, NPS said.