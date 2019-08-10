CA-Based Coast Guard Crew Rescues 37 People After Boat Capsizes off Central America

Posted 11:58 AM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, August 10, 2019

A crewman from the Ecuadorian fishing vessel Marujita clings to the hull of a capsized vessel about 336 miles southeast of Clipperton Island as a rescue swimmer from a Coast Guard cutter swims to his aid on Aug. 7, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard says it has rescued 37 people from a fishing boat that capsized and sank in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America.

The agency said 12 Coast Guardsmen were inspecting a 160-foot Ecuadorian fishing boat on Wednesday when it began listing, forcing them and 25 members of the vessel to abandon ship.

Crew members of a Coast Guard cutter on patrol in the region quickly rescued 16 people while 20 others climbed up nets hung from the side of the cutter.

One man clung to the side of the sinking boat until he was rescued by a Coast Guard swimmer.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer from a Coast Guard cutter, left, holds onto a crew member from the Ecuadorian fishing vessel Marujita about 336 miles southeast of Clipperton Island on Aug. 7, 2019. On the right, fishing nets, life rafts, and debris from Marujita float behind the capsizing vessel. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer from a Coast Guard cutter, left, holds onto a crew member from the Ecuadorian fishing vessel Marujita about 336 miles southeast of Clipperton Island on Aug. 7, 2019. On the right, fishing nets, life rafts, and debris from Marujita float behind the capsizing vessel. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)


Capt. Arthur Snyder of the 11th Coast Guard District in Alameda, California, praised the cutter crew’s speedy action during the dangerous situation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.