FBI Probe at LADWP Includes Scrutiny on Cybersecurity, Compliance With Security Standards

When FBI agents raided Los Angeles city departments last month, they sought documents related to the legal fallout from the Department of Water and Power’s botched rollout of a new billing system.

Now, newly reviewed portions of a warrant served at DWP headquarters the day of the raid indicate a broader federal probe than was previously known.

Investigators wanted information about cybersecurity and physical security issues at the DWP dating back to June 2008, according to portions reviewed this week by the Los Angeles Times. They also wanted to know about the DWP’s compliance with industry security standards and any destruction or manipulation of compliance records.

Investigators also sought records about recent international travel by DWP officials and any agreements the utility signed with foreign governments or entities, the warrant shows.

