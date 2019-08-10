House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visits Honduras to Explore Immigration Causes, Solutions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures during a press conference with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the presidential palace in San Salvador, on Aug. 9, 2019. (Credit: OSCAR RIVERA/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Honduras on the final leg of a tour of Central America.

Pelosi is traveling with a congressional delegation to explore the causes of immigration and solutions.

The delegation is meeting Saturday with businessmen, activists and government and community leaders.

Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales said Pelosi and he discussed the 2016 murder of environment activist Berta Cáceres.

Rosales said he also stressed the importance of economic development plans for Central America.

The delegation has already visited Guatemala and El Salvador and plans to visit migrant detention facilities in McAllen, Texas.

The administration of President Donald Trump is trying to restrict applications for asylum in the U.S. from Central America by requiring migrants to apply in Guatemala rather than at the U.S. border.

