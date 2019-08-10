Jewish Center Shooting Survivors Gather in Chatsworth to Remember Victim 20 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a self-proclaimed white supremacist opened fire 20 years ago at the North Valley Jewish Community Center, he wounded five people before he drove to Chatsworth, where he shot and killed a mail carrier who he thought “looked Asian or Latino.”

The Aug. 10, 1999 attack critically wounded three children, a teenager and a grandmother at the Granada Hills jewish center.

Joseph Ileto, 39, was a Filipino American who was delivering mail in Chatsworth when he was killed.

On Saturday, two decades after the attack, survivors, community members and officials gathered at a Chatsworth U.S. Post Office to honor Ileto's memory, and reflect on the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

A tree-planting ceremony was also planned in Ileto's memory. His brother, Ismael Ileto, was scheduled to speak, along with Mindy Finkelstein’s mother, LAPD Captain Paul Weber and other city officials.

At the Chatsworth postal office, a bouquet of white flowers stood next to a bronze plaque carrying Ileto's name. The plaque read the words, “He gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country. May he never be forgotten.”

As he stood in front of the plaque, Congressman Brad Sherman, who led Saturday's commemoration, said the country should have taken action after the 1999 attack.

“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it," Sherman told KTLA. "We did not learn the lessons of what happened here 20 years ago and we see white supremacist domestic terrorism, we see mass gun violence.”

The congressman called for federal laws requiring stronger background checks for gun purchases, saying that the gun used in the 1999 attack was not purchased in California, and that the shooter should have never been allowed to purchase a firearm.

The gunman, Buford O. Furrow Jr., then 37, turned himself in to the FBI in Nevada two days after the shooting, saying he wanted the attack to send a message to the country.

Furrow told officials that he attacked the Jewish center because ''he was concerned about the decline of the white race and he wanted to send a message to America by killing Jews,'' the New York Times reported at the time. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The shooting horrified L.A.'s Jewish community and sent shock waves rippling through the country.

Saturday's event comes as the country is still reeling from two recent mass shooting that together, took the lives of 31 people.

On Wednesday, Ben Kadish, who was 5 when he was shot at the North Valley Jewish Community Center, marked 20 years since the shooting with a reunion with a nurse and paramedic who helped save his life when he was a kindergartner clinging to life.

"It's hard to process that it keeps happening," Kadish said at the reunion. "The level of hate and the level of just access to guns is abnormal for a country."