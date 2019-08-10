× Officers Have Stopped Responding to Some Calls Over Fear of ‘Suicide by Cop’ Cases

Before George Quinn wrapped a chain around the rafters of his wood shop and hanged himself in June , he texted his big sister goodbye.

“This is the hardest part,” wrote the reclusive 63-year-old master carpenter, who lived alone with his elderly cat, Sam, in this Northern California mountain town. “Sorry for everything. You should call the Plumas Co sheriff and have them go to the garage.”

Carol Quinn dialed law enforcement from her home near Reno, more than an hour away, desperate for them to save her brother’s life.

The answer she received was startling: Deputies were no longer responding to calls like hers, because the situation could end as a “suicide by cop.”

