Sacramento Zoo Temporarily Closed After Giraffe Dies

Val the giraffe is seen in a photo shared by the Sacramento Zoo on Facebook on Aug. 10, 2019.

The Sacramento Zoo is temporarily closed following the death of one of its four giraffes.

The zoo says Val was found deceased in her sleeping quarters early Saturday. She turned 24 on Valentine’s Day (hence the name Val) and was starting to show signs of aging, including lameness in her front left leg and joint deterioration.

Zoo spokeswoman Laurel Vincent says the zoo was closed so the animal care team can focus on transporting the giraffe to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

The cause of her death is unknown and a full necropsy will be performed.

Val is remembered for being the laid-back leader of the herd.

Vincent said the zoo will likely reopen Saturday afternoon and resume regular business hours on Sunday.

