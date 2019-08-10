Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 10th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

We can learn about reptiles; the best cuisine in Long Beach; the history of Route 66; and enjoy the closing weekend of the Ventura and Orange County Fairs and MORE on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list! Take a look! :-)

-0-0-0-

Reptile Super Show (Please Leave Your Pets at Home!)

Pomona Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

reptilesupershow.com/losangeles

Reptile enthusiasts can explore more than 100,000 square feet of cold-blooded creatures including geckos, pythons, chameleons and giant centipedes.

The show features educational workshops as well as a selling floor with animals, cages, lights and supplies. Ticket information is available at reptilesupershow.com/losangeles

Please do not bring your pets.

-0-

Dine LBC

Long Beach Restaurant Week

menuslbc.com/about-dine-lbc

It’s Long Beach Restaurant Week. Experience cuisine that delights the palate and defines the art of dining in Long Beach. Held annually, Dine LBC features value oriented two or three course menus from dozens of Long Beach’s best restaurants in twelve unique neighborhoods throughout the city.

To discover the long list of delicious participating restaurants, check the website.

-0-

California’s Route 66: Hiding in Plain Sight

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th Street

Santa Monica

santamonicahistory.org/route-66-summer-exhibition

Route 66, a 2,448-mile long road connecting Chicago to Los Angeles, became a symbol of the mystique of the open road and an icon of Americana. To illustrate the Route’s history, the Santa Monica History Museum features the exhibition CALIFORNIA’S ROUTE 66: HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. Among the featured artifacts, early driving guides, iconic signage and ephemera, and historic photographs from the Santa Monica History Museum Collection.

-0-

Closes September 1st

Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

At the Skirball Cultural Center, Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich reveals how the designer redefined style in ways that continue to influence fashion today. His eye-popping designs with bold color and patterns challenged mid-20th century conventional notions by introducing pantsuits and flat shoes for women, caftans, thongs and more. The exhibition features more than eighty Gernreich ensembles, along with accessories, original sketches, photographs, and newly interviews of friends and colleagues.

-0-

Closes September 1st

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

Also at the Skirball Cultural Center, “Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite.” The exhibit contains more than forty photographs of Black women and men during an era when segregation still prevailed across the United States, Brathwaite’s work challenged mainstream beauty standards that excluded men and women of color. His photographs celebrated black beauty and instilled a sense of pride throughout the community. This is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Round Two

American Motorcycle Association Speedway National Championship Series

Industry Hills Expo Center

16200 Temple Avenue

Industry

http://www.industryexpocenter.com

The nation’s top 16 speedway riders are set to battle it out on the track at the Industry Hills Expo Center during round two of the American Motorcycle Association Speedway National Championship Series. The riders will compete in 23 thrilling races.

Riders will be going up against the 9-time National Champion Billy Janniro, who is defending his title. Scores from the race will be added to riders’ total series scores for a chance to be crowned the national champion. The Series finale will be held at Fast Fridays Speedway in Auburn September 21st.

Tickets are available now at Industryracing.com. Tickets are $20 and $15 for Seniors (55+) and Military & Juniors (13 to 17 years). 12 & under are always free with adult supervision! Gates open at 6:00 PM and the first race is set to start at 7:30 PM.

-0-

National Bowling Day!

Jewel City Bowl

135 South Glendale Avenue

Glendale

Matador Bowl

9118 Balboa Boulevard

Northridge

Saturday, August 10 is National Bowling Day, a great opportunity to gather friends and family for a fun outing on the lanes. To celebrate, Back Alley Bowling is offering a free game of bowling including shoe rental and free hot dogs to every customer who signs up for the free Back Alley Club at http://www.bab.zone/NBD. The public can bowl free at Back Alley Bowling’s two convenient locations, Jewel City Bowl in Glendale and Matador Bowl in Northridge.

National Bowling Day was first observed in 1956 and is traditionally recognized on the second Saturday in August. This year’s celebration will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on August 10. Participants may bowl one free game at a time and may bowl additional free games after waiting in line for another lane.

Jewel City Bowl is located at 135 S. Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 92105. Matador Bowl is located at 9118 Balboa Blvd. in Northridge, CA 91325. For more information, contact Back Alley Bowling at (818) 243-1188.

About GoBowling.com

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes and the nation’s number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips, and tricks to use on the lanes, event news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About Back Alley Bowling:

Back Alley Bowling operates two bowling entertainment centers in Los Angeles County. Jewel City Bowl in Glendale, California features 24 lanes of bowling, a restaurant and full bar, espresso bar, arcade and full-service pro shop. Matador Bowl in Northridge, California features 28 lanes of bowling, a restaurant and full bar, arcade and full-service pro shop. More information is available at http://www.backalleybowling.com.

-0-

Ventura County Fair

“A County Fair with Ocean Air

10 West Harbor Boulevard

Ventura

805 648 3376

venturacountyfair.org

This is “A County Fair with Ocean Air!” From carnival rides and corn dogs, to farm animals and exhibits to entertainment and good old family fun, this is the Ventura County Fair promising something exciting for everyone. The Ventura County Fair closes this weekend.

-0-

Orange County Fair

“Acres of Fun”

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

And, the “Acres of Fun” at the Orange County Fair is also coming to an end. Get your fill of food and entertainment, learn about animals and agriculture, and cheer on your community in competitions and performances until the fair closes tomorrow, Sunday, August 11th.

-0-

Let’s make it a celebratory weekend before the Summer ends Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-