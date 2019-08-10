× Singer Mike Posner Says He Was Bitten By Rattlesnake, Airlifted to Colorado Hospital

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Mike Posner says he was airlifted to a Colorado hospital after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake.

Posner, who is known for writing songs such as “Cooler Than Me” and “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” posted an Instagram video of himself Friday on a hospital gurney.

“That venom is no joke!” he said.

Posner said he was able to get the anti-venom in time, but will have to stay in the hospital for a couple of days and will not be able to walk for weeks.

According to his social media, Posner is walking across the US and releasing a song in each state. But for now, he says he is taking a break from the walk to enjoy a bed and air conditioning.

It is estimated up to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes every year in the United States, and about 5 of those people die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of deaths would be much higher if people did not seek medical care, health officials said.

Between 10 and 44 percent of people who suffer rattlesnake bites end up with permanent injury, according to the CDC.