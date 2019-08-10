Video: Man Attacked After Confronting Man Over Illegal Dumping in Pomona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A camera was rolling Friday when a Pomona man was attacked after confronting a group of people over illegal dumping.

Lifelong Pomona resident Amos Young told KTLA the incident unfolded Friday morning alongside the 60 Freeway in Pomona.

He was on his way to a meeting when he noticed a group of people cutting a hole in a chainlink fence to drop items in a vacant lot, Young said. He added that he believed they were preparing to build a homeless encampment.

Young stopped his car, told the group to stop what they were doing and called the police to report what he saw, he said.

One of the men in the group apparently became enraged. He's seen on video hitting and striking Young's car, as well as hurling a large concrete block which smashed his windshield.

Young said he followed the group in their truck as he spoke with the police on his cell phone. At one point, one of the men jumped out of the truck and ran away along the 60 Freeway. The attacker was not found.

"I wish I could hold back, but I and so many others will not allow our community to be degraded by any criminal or transient who want to cause harm on anyone in our city," Young said.

If you commit a crime in Pomona, and you are seen doing it, there are people like me ho are going to stand up and we're going to stay, 'Stop it right now, and PD are on the way.'"

A local business has offered to replace Young's windshield.

In a social media post regarding the incident, Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said the suspect would be apprehended.

"We will find the guy, and I just asked our team to go hiking back there and clear out those illegal encampments (again)," he wrote.