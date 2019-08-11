2 Hurt in Santa Fe Springs Crash: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A collision in Santa Fe Springs early Sunday left two people injured, officials said.

A call about the crash in the 11700 block of Slauson Avenue came in around 12:20 a.m., Lt. Aaron Ruiz with Whittier police said.

A Honda Accord and a Toyota Camry collided, Ruiz said.

A male individual from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was unclear, the lieutenant added.

The driver of the other car complained of pain and was also transported to the hospital, Ruiz said.

It's unknown if drugs, alcohol or racing were factors in the crash.

Authorities provided no further details.