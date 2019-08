Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Immigration rights advocates gathered at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles at a "Close the Camps" rally on Sunday. While a couple of detractors showed up, including a man clad in Donald Trump gear yelling "shame on all of you," the protest has been mostly peaceful. Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 11, 2019.

A couple of detractors showed up at a "Close the Camps" rally in downtown L.A., including a man clad in Trump gear yelling "shame on all of you." But the protest has been mostly peaceful. @SaraWelchKTLA

reports: https://t.co/JYnwoMxmsN pic.twitter.com/hje4nBX9L3 — KTLA (@KTLA) August 11, 2019