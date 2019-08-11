L.A. Apartment Owners Race to Add Luxury Amenities

Posted 11:24 AM, August 11, 2019, by
Tenants enjoy custom-designed cabanas and one of two pools at the Circa complex on Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles in this undated photo.(Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Tenants enjoy custom-designed cabanas and one of two pools at the Circa complex on Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles in this undated photo.(Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Competition for tenants who can pay top rents has grown so fierce that landlords are loading up their new buildings with goodies unheard of in years past when a swimming pool and laundry room were considered ample enticements for renters.

In a new downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, residents could be found on a recent hot Friday afternoon washing their pooches in a dog park that offers separate runs for large and small breeds. It’s just one of the tenant amenities on a sprawling 2-acre deck that unfolds like a garden courtyard eight stories above Figueroa Street at the towering Circa complex.

Music from hidden Bose speakers changes with locations and intended moods, from classical to pop to dance music as tenants move on flagstone walkways among heated gazebos, gas Viking-brand barbecue stations with tables for group get-togethers, a lap pool for working out and a round pool flanked by well-appointed blue cabanas where casually clad tenants watch television while poking at their digital devices.

“It’s pretty sweet,” acknowledged tenant Kevin Frampton, who was standing in the pool with a can of beer, reminiscing about watching the British Open golf tournament while lounging in one of the haute huts.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.