L.A. Apartment Owners Race to Add Luxury Amenities

Competition for tenants who can pay top rents has grown so fierce that landlords are loading up their new buildings with goodies unheard of in years past when a swimming pool and laundry room were considered ample enticements for renters.

In a new downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, residents could be found on a recent hot Friday afternoon washing their pooches in a dog park that offers separate runs for large and small breeds. It’s just one of the tenant amenities on a sprawling 2-acre deck that unfolds like a garden courtyard eight stories above Figueroa Street at the towering Circa complex.

Music from hidden Bose speakers changes with locations and intended moods, from classical to pop to dance music as tenants move on flagstone walkways among heated gazebos, gas Viking-brand barbecue stations with tables for group get-togethers, a lap pool for working out and a round pool flanked by well-appointed blue cabanas where casually clad tenants watch television while poking at their digital devices.

“It’s pretty sweet,” acknowledged tenant Kevin Frampton, who was standing in the pool with a can of beer, reminiscing about watching the British Open golf tournament while lounging in one of the haute huts.

