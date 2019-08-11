Long Beach Police Investigating Saturday Night Shooting Death

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Long Beach Saturday night.

Long Beach police were called to the scene near West Willow Street and Eucalyptus Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined there was a dispute between the victim and another person that led to the shooting. Witnesses said the suspect was a man, and was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

No other details were available. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Malcolm Evans or Robert Gonzales at (562) 570-7244.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.