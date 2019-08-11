× Man Fatally Shot, Another Wounded in Littlerock Neighborhood in Antelope Valley

Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Littlerock neighborhood of Antelope Valley that left a man dead and another wounded early Sunday.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 13800 block of East Avenue R 6, according to the the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The community, which has a population of less than 10,000 residents, is located about 13 miles east of Palmdale.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department provided no further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the agency’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.