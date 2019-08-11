Man Fatally Shot, Another Wounded in Littlerock Neighborhood in Antelope Valley

Posted 8:56 AM, August 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:03AM, August 11, 2019
A Google maps image shows the 13800 block of East Avenue R 6 in Littlerock in Antelope Valley.

A Google maps image shows the 13800 block of East Avenue R 6 in Littlerock in Antelope Valley.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Littlerock neighborhood of Antelope Valley that left a man dead and another wounded early Sunday.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 13800 block of East Avenue R 6, according to the the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The community, which has a population of less than 10,000 residents, is located about 13 miles east of Palmdale.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department provided no further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the agency’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.