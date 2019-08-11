Multiple Cases of Sexual Assault in Davis Linked to Possible Drugged Drinks at Downtown Bars

The main administration building on the UC Davis campus in 2017. (Credit: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Police in the college town of Davis, California are investigating multiple cases of sexual assault, all stemming from women possibly being drugged at downtown bars.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov says since April the department has been notified of nine instances where college women in their early 20s may have been drugged.

KCRA-TV reported Saturday that six of those cases were reported in last two months, and three are being investigated as sexual assault.

Doroshov urges anybody who thinks they may have been drugged to get tested right away.

He says no specific bar has been named because the alleged victims typically visited multiple bars.

Nearly 40,000 people attend the University of California, Davis.

