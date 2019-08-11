Seth MacFarlane Has Quietly Become One of Hollywood’s Major Political Donors

Posted 11:08 AM, August 11, 2019, by
Seth MacFarlane appears on "Sunday Today With Willie Geist" on June 25, 2019. (Credit: Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Seth MacFarlane appears on "Sunday Today With Willie Geist" on June 25, 2019. (Credit: Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Comedy is Seth MacFarlane’s forte, but when it comes to politics, he’s a serious money man.

While building a multibillion-dollar entertainment franchise with the Fox animated series “Family Guy” at its center, MacFarlane has quietly become one of the largest political donors of his generation in Hollywood.

In 2005, at age 31, MacFarlane made his first contribution to the Democratic Party — a $2,500 check to its Congressional Campaign Committee. As his career skyrocketed, so did his donations, which now total $4.6 million, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of federal campaign filings.

MacFarlane, 45, has donated mostly to Democratic political action committees, while directly supporting a small number of candidates. He was an early supporter of Barack Obama’s first presidential bid. In 2015, he gave $2,700 to Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. A year later, he gave more than $716,700 to two political action committees supporting Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.