Seth MacFarlane Has Quietly Become One of Hollywood's Major Political Donors

Comedy is Seth MacFarlane’s forte, but when it comes to politics, he’s a serious money man.

While building a multibillion-dollar entertainment franchise with the Fox animated series “Family Guy” at its center, MacFarlane has quietly become one of the largest political donors of his generation in Hollywood.

In 2005, at age 31, MacFarlane made his first contribution to the Democratic Party — a $2,500 check to its Congressional Campaign Committee. As his career skyrocketed, so did his donations, which now total $4.6 million, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of federal campaign filings.

MacFarlane, 45, has donated mostly to Democratic political action committees, while directly supporting a small number of candidates. He was an early supporter of Barack Obama’s first presidential bid. In 2015, he gave $2,700 to Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. A year later, he gave more than $716,700 to two political action committees supporting Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.

