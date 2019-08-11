Slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz to Be Honored at Memorial Service in DTLA Monday

Posted 7:08 AM, August 11, 2019, by
Chris Martin, center, and Ricardo Camacho visit a memorial to slain LAPD officer Juan Jose Diaz in front of LAPD headquarters in July 2019. Camacho’s parents were godparents to Diaz. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Chris Martin, center, and Ricardo Camacho visit a memorial to slain LAPD officer Juan Jose Diaz in front of LAPD headquarters in July 2019. Camacho’s parents were godparents to Diaz. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Slain Los Angeles police Officer Juan Jose Diaz will be honored at a memorial service Monday in downtown Los Angeles.

The service will begin at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on West Temple Street. Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez will preside over the bilingual Mass.

Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Diaz, 24, was fatally shot near a taco stand with his girlfriend and her two brothers in Lincoln Heights shortly after midnight on July 27.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.