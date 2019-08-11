× Slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz to Be Honored at Memorial Service in DTLA Monday

Slain Los Angeles police Officer Juan Jose Diaz will be honored at a memorial service Monday in downtown Los Angeles.

The service will begin at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on West Temple Street. Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez will preside over the bilingual Mass.

Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Diaz, 24, was fatally shot near a taco stand with his girlfriend and her two brothers in Lincoln Heights shortly after midnight on July 27.

