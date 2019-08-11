Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a GLORIOUS Sunday! If you're looking for something interesting to experience, here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions.

Enjoy!

Reptile Super Show (Please Leave Your Pets at Home!)

Pomona Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

reptilesupershow.com/losangeles

Reptile enthusiasts can explore more than 100,000 square feet of cold-blooded creatures including geckos, pythons, chameleons and giant centipedes.

The show features educational workshops as well as a selling floor with animals, cages, lights and supplies. Ticket information is available at reptilesupershow.com/losangeles

Please do not bring your pets.

Closing Sunday, August 25th

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

At the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. We get an inside look at the work of hip-hop photographers, as told through their most intimate diaries: their unedited contact sheets.

The exhibition is FREE!

Kitten Super Bloom

$20 Cat & Kitten Adoption Fees

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring Street

Long Beach

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

310-676-1149

There’s a KITTEN SUPER BLOOM at the SPCALA. Now until September 1st, all cats and kittens are available at the special reduced rate of only $20.00.

Adopt a cat or kitten at all spcaLA pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines, and certificate for free health exams.

This adoption special is only for qualified adopters.

View adoptable pets and adoption facts at spcaLA.com

Dine LBC

Long Beach Restaurant Week

menuslbc.com/about-dine-lbc

It’s Long Beach Restaurant Week. Experience cuisine that delights the palate and defines the art of dining in Long Beach. Held annually, Dine LBC features value oriented two or three course menus from dozens of Long Beach’s best restaurants in twelve unique neighborhoods throughout the city.

To discover the long list of delicious participating restaurants, check the website.

California’s Route 66: Hiding in Plain Sight

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th Street

Santa Monica

santamonicahistory.org/route-66-summer-exhibition

Route 66, a 2,448-mile long road connecting Chicago to Los Angeles, became a symbol of the mystique of the open road and an icon of Americana. To illustrate the Route’s history, the Santa Monica History Museum features the exhibition CALIFORNIA’S ROUTE 66: HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. Among the featured artifacts, early driving guides, iconic signage and ephemera, and historic photographs from the Santa Monica History Museum Collection.

Closes September 1st

Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

At the Skirball Cultural Center, Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich reveals how the designer redefined style in ways that continue to influence fashion today. His eye-popping designs with bold color and patterns challenged mid-20th century conventional notions by introducing pantsuits and flat shoes for women, caftans, thongs and more. The exhibition features more than eighty Gernreich ensembles, along with accessories, original sketches, photographs, and newly interviews of friends and colleagues.

Closes September 1st

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

Also at the Skirball Cultural Center, “Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite.” The exhibit contains more than forty photographs of Black women and men during an era when segregation still prevailed across the United States, Brathwaite’s work challenged mainstream beauty standards that excluded men and women of color. His photographs celebrated black beauty and instilled a sense of pride throughout the community. This is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

Round Two

American Motorcycle Association Speedway National Championship Series

Industry Hills Expo Center

16200 Temple Avenue

Industry

http://www.industryexpocenter.com

The nation’s top 16 speedway riders are set to battle it out on the track at the Industry Hills Expo Center during round two of the American Motorcycle Association Speedway National Championship Series. The riders will compete in 23 thrilling races.

Riders will be going up against the 9-time National Champion Billy Janniro, who is defending his title. Scores from the race will be added to riders’ total series scores for a chance to be crowned the national champion. The Series finale will be held at Fast Fridays Speedway in Auburn September 21st.

Tickets are available now at Industryracing.com. Tickets are $20 and $15 for Seniors (55+) and Military & Juniors (13 to 17 years). 12 & under are always free with adult supervision! Gates open at 6:00 PM and the first race is set to start at 7:30 PM.

Free!

Open House

Marconi Automotive Museum

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin

marconimuseum.org

Join the 25th anniversary celebration of Tustin’s Marconi Automotive Museum. See these magnificent motoring industry sports cars, race cars, muscle cars and more at today’s open house from 8am to 1pm.

Founder Dick Marconi will be here and available to sign purchased posters.

Admission is free!

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

Now Until Sunday, September 1st, 2019

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The annual Summer Laguna Beach Sawdust Art and Craft Festival is underway. This annual event celebrates and supports the work of local artists. In addition to one-of-a-kind creations, there are workshops and classes. Details about the Summer event and ticket information can be found at sawdustartfestival.org

Festival Art Show – Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

The Festival’s prestigious juried art show includes a wide variety of media such as paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass and more – all by 140 of Orange County’s finest artists. This is the place to find that perfect art treasure for your home or business.

From early July through the end of August, the Festival of Arts opens its doors daily for visitors to not only enjoy the award-winning work of exhibited artists, but also demonstrations and art workshops, daily art tours, live music, special events, on-site restaurants and much more.

And, on each evening of the Festival of Arts summer schedule, ticket holders are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (living pictures), incredibly faithful re¬creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

An outdoor amphitheater, professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, sophisticated lighting, expert staff and hundreds of dedicated volunteers have won recognition for the Pageant of the Masters as the best presentation of its kind.

Two Shows for the Price of One! Don’t forget your Pageant ticket gives you unlimited access to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Come early and listen to some great music, get a glass of wine, see and purchase some fabulous art.

Celebrazione Ferrari

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

Lyon Air Museum, a world class showcase of historic aircraft and vintage automobiles, hosts the special exhibit, “Celebrazione Ferrari.” More than ten iconic examples of the legendary Italian automobile manufacturer, recognized around the globe, are presented alongside historic aircraft at the Museum.

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

This is a focus on vehicles with a stripped down, minimalist aesthetic from Cool Material favorites like Rem D Koolhaas and Joey Ruiter. It’s an entire collection of vehicles that eschews traditional manufacturing methods, resource allocation and gratuitous complexity in favor of clean yet sophisticated designs that are unlike anything else on the market. If you’re interested in meeting the artists and catching the opening, it’s on June 28th at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA. The ‘Distruptors’ exhibit will run until March of 2020 if you can’t make it to the opening.

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and JRuiter + Studio.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

Winning Numbers: The First, The Fastest, The Famous

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Winning Numbers presents a selection of Bruce’s finest competition vehicles, each with a story as captivating as its beauty. These machines are regularly driven and appear in this exhibition as a testament to Bruce’s passion and ongoing desire to share with others.

Closing September 1st

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Highlighting more than 60 different artists, this exhibition focuses on the vital contributions of Black creators in American art. The show highlights the connections between political and social movements including the Civil Rights struggle and Black Power and the artwork of the era, as well as how Black artists engaged with Minimalism, abstraction, and other genres. Among the artists in the show are Noah Purifoy, Faith Ringgold, Charles White, Alma Thomas, and Romare Bearden.

Closes September 15th

Frank Stella: Selections from the Permanent Collection

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

lacma.org

A heavyweight of modern art, Frank Stella is best known for his paintings and sculptures that bridge Abstract Expressionism and Minimalism. The works included in this exhibition include a number of pieces held in LACMA’s permanent collection which have been in storage, not seen by the public for over 30 years.

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

Also here, the musical instruments the Italian Renaissance painter and inventor created. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it. You can see it among Da Vinci’s other incredible inventions at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Free!

Guatemalan Masks: Selections From the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Drive North

Los Angeles

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

At the Fowler Museum at UCLA we can see the colorful and artistic GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION. This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

The exhibition is FREE!

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

“Beat the Heat!” and follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting

5241 Warner Avenue

Huntington Beach

http://www.friedas.com/ralphshatch

Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting

659 East Palomar Street

Chula Vista

http://www.friedas.com/ralphshatch

Frieda’s is excited to announce that they are roasting Hatch Chile Peppers on a first-come, first-served basis at Ralphs. There is nothing quite like the aroma of 25 pounds of fresh Hatch Chiles roasting over an open flame!

Hatch Chiles are zesty peppers with bold flavor and heat levels that range from mild to extra hot. They are available for a limited time only and are exclusively grown in Hatch, New Mexico. Come grab a case and then throw them in your freezer to enjoy for the rest of the year.

25 lb. boxes of roasted chiles sell for $29.99 and 10 lb. boxes sell for $19.99. Unroasted Hatch Peppers are available in the store for $1.29 a pound. You can roast them at home over the grill, on a gas stove, or under a broiler.

For Hatch Chile recipes, a list of the scheduled events, or to make a reservation for a case of your own, please visit friedas.com/ralphshatch

Ventura County Fair

“A County Fair with Ocean Air

10 West Harbor Boulevard

Ventura

805 648 3376

venturacountyfair.org

This is “A County Fair with Ocean Air!” From carnival rides and corn dogs, to farm animals and exhibits to entertainment and good old family fun, this is the Ventura County Fair promising something exciting for everyone. The Ventura County Fair closes this weekend.

Orange County Fair

“Acres of Fun”

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

And, the “Acres of Fun” at the Orange County Fair is also coming to an end. Get your fill of food and entertainment, learn about animals and agriculture, and cheer on your community in competitions and performances until the fair closes tomorrow, Sunday, August 11th.

Let’s make it a celebratory weekend before the Summer ends Sunday!Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

