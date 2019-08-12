24-Year-Old Man Dies Days After Being Shot in Pasadena: Police

Posted 5:04 PM, August 12, 2019, by
The 100 block of Painter Street in Pasadena is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

The 100 block of Painter Street in Pasadena is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A man died days after being shot in a residential area of Pasadena last week, police said Monday, and investigators are now working to identify a homicide suspect.

Anthony Michael Tafoya Ortiz, a 24-year-old Los Angeles resident, was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police were called to the shooting scene on the 100 block of Painter Street around 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to a Pasadena police news release.

Ortiz was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

After two days of treatment, the victim succumbed to his injury shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive in the killing, but they don’t believe it was a random act.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.