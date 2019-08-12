× 24-Year-Old Man Dies Days After Being Shot in Pasadena: Police

A man died days after being shot in a residential area of Pasadena last week, police said Monday, and investigators are now working to identify a homicide suspect.

Anthony Michael Tafoya Ortiz, a 24-year-old Los Angeles resident, was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police were called to the shooting scene on the 100 block of Painter Street around 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to a Pasadena police news release.

Ortiz was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

After two days of treatment, the victim succumbed to his injury shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive in the killing, but they don’t believe it was a random act.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.