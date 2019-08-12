San Diego Police Find 3 Bodies Inside Truck Parked on Street

Posted 6:44 AM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, August 12, 2019

Police officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on a street in Bay Terraces Sunday evening made a gruesome discovery when they opened the truck and found the bodies of three people inside.

Homicide investigators were called to Jamie Avenue near Doriana Street shortly after 5 p.m. after the bodies were found.

Two of the victims are female and one is male, police said. The condition of the bodies made it impossible to determine the victims’ races. All three appear to be in their late teens or early 20s, said police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

None of the victims have been identified.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

