Back to School Fashions With GapKids

Posted 10:36 AM, August 12, 2019, by

We kicked off our Back to School Week today.  Style Expert and blogger for TheStyleEditrix.com joined us live with Back to School fashions for all ages from GAP. To shop all  the looks seen in the segment, you can visit Gap's website or Ashley’s website.

