Deputies Seek Public’s Help in Locating Suspect in Deadly Littlerock Shooting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect possibly involved in a deadly shooting in Littlerock on Sunday.

Investigators identified 60-year-old Trinidad “Trini” Garcia as the suspect in the shooting death of Michael Robbins, according to a news release.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said Garcia fled the scene in a 2004 blue Hyundai Elantra with California license plates 5LJE903.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 13800 block of East Avenue R-6 in Littlerock shortly before 6 a.m. and found two men in their 50s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Robbins was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. The second victim was shot in the upper and lower torso and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, investigators said at the time.

The relationship between the pair was unclear.

Deputies said Garcia is a transient in the Littlerock area.

Anyone with information on Garcia or the vehicle is asked to contact the LASD Sergeant S. Rubino for Detective G. Hatch at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or via the P3 Tips mobile app, or on the website LACrimestoppers.org.