× Driver Survives After SUV Falls 30 Feet Off Cliff in San Pedro, Suffering Minor Wounds

The driver of an SUV that fell off a cliff, tumbling down 30 feet, survived with just minor injuries early Monday after authorities found him swimming in the ocean.

The 33-year-old driver was in the area of Shepard Street and Pacific Avenue when the vehicle struck a curb and crashed through a guard rail and fence before falling down to a rocky beach area below, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He ended up in the water after he got out of the vehicle himself and tried unsuccessfully to climb up the cliff, the department said.

An LAFD rescue diver helped him aboard a fireboat and he was treated for wounds not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said. He was then taken to a dock in the Fort MacArthur area, where an ambulance transported him to a nearby trauma center in fair condition.

No other people were inside the SUV and authorities responding to the scene did not find any other victims.