Garden Grove Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Beating, Stabbing of His Mother

A man has been charged with beating and stabbing his mother to death inside a condominium the two shared in Garden Grove, officials said Monday.

Jonathan Michael Warner, 28, is facing one felony count of murder for allegedly beating, bludgeoning and fatally stabbing his mother last week and leaving her body underneath a comforter in her bedroom, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The body of 62-year-old Vivian Wolff was discovered on Aug. 6 at a condo complex she lived in with her son at 14090 Flower St. Her friends went to check on her after she stopped returning phone calls, officials told KTLA. Investigators said she had been dead for at least 24 hours when she was found.

Police were initially unable to locate Warner who they deemed a person of interest. But on Thursday a person who saw Warner’s picture on news reports spotted him at an intersection and alerted Garden Grove police.

When officers approached Warner, police said he assaulted an officer and fled on foot.

He was arrested after a brief chase and police told KTLA he later confessed to killing his mother.

Warner is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon and was being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.