Watch Live: Memorial Services Held for Slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz

Kentucky Man Allegedly Rapes and Robs 8-Year-Old Girl, Cracks Her Head With Shovel

Posted 9:11 AM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, August 12, 2019

Police say a Kentucky man ruled mentally incompetent in a sexual assault has now raped and robbed an 8-year-old girl whose skull he fractured with a shovel.

Cane Madden is seen in a photo released by Louisville Metro Corrections and obtained by KTLA sister station WJW.

Cane Madden is seen in a photo released by Louisville Metro Corrections and obtained by KTLA sister station WJW.

News outlets report 29-year-old Cane L. Madden was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, assault and robbery.

A Louisville police arrest citation says officers responded Friday to a report of a beaten girl robbed of her iPad and found her with a fractured skull and other injuries indicating sexual assault.

It says Madden was seen nearby and questioned, telling detectives “intimate details” of the assault.

Madden was ruled mentally incompetent in February by Judge Annie O’Connell, who dismissed charges that he sexually assaulted a woman and bit off part of her face in 2017.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.