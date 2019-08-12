Suspect Dead, 3 CHP Officers Hurt in Shootout on 215 Overpass in Riverside Area: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three California Highway Patrol officers were shot and a suspect was dead following a shootout near the 215 Freeway in the Riverside area Monday, officials said.

The suspect had grabbed a weapon and started firing after CHP pulled over his vehicle, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Railsback could not provide information on the officer's conditions.

Video shot by a freelance photographer on a 215 Freeway overpass shows two officers on the ground near CHP vehicles.

Multiple gunshots and sirens can be heard after a Moreno Valley Police Department officer pulls a long gun from the back of his patrol car. He and other officers are positioned behind their vehicles with guns raised.

Another officer then appears to drag one wounded officer along the pavement, away from the gunfire. Three officers load the wounded man into a Moreno Valley patrol car that pulls up.

"We need a tourniquet," one of the officers can be heard saying.

The police car speeds away.

Another uniformed officer appears to remain at the scene, on the ground, near a CHP motorcycle parked behind a white pickup truck.

Several other officers carried the officer into a Riverside police helicopter that landed on the overpass. The officer was later seen being wheeled into the Riverside University Health System Medical Center.

Meanwhile, more officers surrounded the pickup truck with guns drawn.

Another individual appears to be down on the ground in front of the truck. An officer can be seen tending to the person, but it's not clear if he is alive.

There was blood visible on the hood of the GMC pickup, and a large long gun could be seen on the sidewalk nearby.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of a CHP SUV, and the rear window of a cruiser appeared to have been shot out.

A young child appeared to be getting medical aide near the scene as well, the video showed. The child was standing and did not appear seriously injured.

The freeway's auxiliary lane and off-ramp were closed for an unknown duration at Eucalyptus Avenue as law enforcement descended on the area.

RIVCO: SB I-215 Eucalyptus/Eastridge Avenue in Riverside. AUX lane and offramp closed due to police activity. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 13, 2019

Tracks are closed between Riverside-Hunter Park and Moreno Valley due to police activity. Delays are unknown at this time. We are seeking alternate transportation for trains 704 and 706. Updates to follow. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) August 13, 2019