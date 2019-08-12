× Man Caught on Video Throwing Concrete at Vehicle in Pomona ID’d, Sought by Police

Pomona police asked the public’s help Monday in their search for a man recorded on video hurling a concrete boulder at a vehicle during a confrontation over the weekend.

Authorities identified him as Jacob Makwana, a 26-year-old man they believe to be homeless.

Local resident Amos Young filmed the incident that happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Young started recording from his vehicle when he saw a group of people dropping items off at an empty lot near Towne Avenue and the 60 Freeway. He believed they were preparing to build a homeless encampment, Young told KTLA.

That’s when Makwana allegedly became upset. Video shows the man striking Young’s windows with his hands as Young spoke to authorities on the phone.

As Young was driving away, the perpetrator threw a large boulder at the car’s hood and windshield. The victim did not get hurt, but his vehicle sustained some damages.

Makwana eventually fled in a vehicle, according to police. Soon after the incident, Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri said in a social media post that he had asked a team to “clear out those illegal encampments (again).”

Investigators suspect Makwana lives near where the attack occurred.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 909-611-1241. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.